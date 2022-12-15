Lenard and Middle Tennessee host Chattanooga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-3, 1-0 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Teafale Lenard scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 85-75 overtime victory against the Belmont Bruins.

The Blue Raiders have gone 3-0 at home. Middle Tennessee ranks third in C-USA in team defense, giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Mocs have gone 2-2 away from home. Chattanooga ranks sixth in the SoCon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Khristion Courseault averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2% for Middle Tennessee.

Jake Stephens is averaging 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 10.7 points for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

