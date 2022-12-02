Leons and the Bradley Braves take on conference foe Missouri State

Bradley Braves (5-3, 1-0 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (4-3, 1-0 MVC)
The Braves are 1-0 in conference matchups. Bradley ranks second in the MVC shooting 36.3% from downtown. Zek Montgomery paces the Braves shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.
The Bears and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bears. Clay is averaging 9.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 51.1% for Missouri State.
Malevy Leons is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 10.5 points for Bradley.
