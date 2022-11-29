Leons leads Bradley against Northern Iowa

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-3) at Bradley Braves (4-3) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts the Northern Iowa Panthers after Malevy Leons scored 32 points in Bradley’s 83-41 victory over the Merrimack Warriors. The Braves have gone 4-0 in home games. Bradley ranks fourth in the MVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.6.

The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. Northern Iowa scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Braves and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leons averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc. Deen is shooting 36.9% and averaging 9.4 points for Bradley.

Bowen Born is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds for Northern Iowa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

