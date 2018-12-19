BOCA RATON, Fla. — Simeon Lepichev scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Florida Atlantic never trailed in beating NAIA-member Florida College 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Adger scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and eight boards and Cedric Jackson added 13 points with four assists for the Owls (8-3), who outscored the Falcons 40-28 in the paint.

Madlaw Niang’s layup capped FAU’s opening 23-7 run and they led by 19 en route to a 36-23 halftime lead. Adger made three 3-pointers and FAU opened the second half with a 12-5 run and pulled away by as many as 27 points. The Falcons closed on a 10-0 run.

Michael Forrest had four assists and four steals for FAU, which scored 19 points off of 17 forced turnovers.

Bryce Nickels scored 26 points, Stefan Nakic-Vojnovic added 12 points and Zach Brock had 11 for the Falcons, who shot 38 percent.

