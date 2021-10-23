Lester accounted for the only scoring of the second half with TD runs of 12 yards in the third quarter and a 1-yarder in the fourth. Wilson completed 7 of 12 passes for 164 yards with one interception. Lester did his damage on just 13 carries, while Yoder finished with 82 yards on 10 totes. William & Mary ran the ball 49 times, averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
Ferguson was 9-of-20 passing for 125 yards with three interceptions for the Tigers (3-4, 2-2). Backup QB Jeff Miller completed 12 of 17 passes for 123 yards with one pick. Smith finished with six catches for 86 yards.
___
