Despite scoring 50 second-half points, the Seawolves (16-9, 7-3) only managed to get within single digits once. Makale Foreman’s 3-pointer with 7:15 remaining brought Stony Brook within 57-48.
Nick Guadarrama scored 14 for the Wildcats, Josh Hopkins 13 and Sean Sutherlin 12.
Stephenson-Moore led Stony Brook with 19 points, Andrew Garcia 17 and Foreman 16.
___
