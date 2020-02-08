DURHAM, N.H. — Chris Lester scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting off the bench to help carry New Hampshire to an 81-64 win over Stony Brook on Saturday.

Neither team scored in the first 4:10 of play until Marque Maultsby’s jump shot for the Wildcats (11-11, 4-5 America East Conference). That started a 9-0 run that ended when Tyler Stephenson-Moore made two foul shots for Stony Brook with 11:42 before halftime. The lead grew to 20-5, and New Hampshire went to intermission ahead 35-14.