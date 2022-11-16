Leuchten leads UC Irvine past Loyola Marymount, 79-64

Leuchten shot 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Anteaters (3-0). Dawson Baker was 7 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 19 points. DJ Davis shot 4 for 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.