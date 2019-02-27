WASHINGTON — Kyle Leufroy scored 18 points as Lehigh defeated American 80-66 on Wednesday night. Jeameril Wilson and James Karnik added 17 points each for the Mountain Hawks.

Jordan Cohen had 11 points for Lehigh (19-9, 12-5 Patriot League).

Jacob Boonyasith had 17 points for the Eagles (14-14, 8-9). Sa’eed Nelson added 14 points. Mark Gasperini had 12 points.

Sam Iorio, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Eagles, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Mountain Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Lehigh defeated American 83-76 on Jan. 16. Lehigh finishes out the regular season against Loyola (Md.) on the road on Saturday. American finishes out the regular season against Holy Cross on the road on Saturday.

