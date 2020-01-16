Rajeir Jones scored 19 points and Amir Gholizadeh hit 4 of 8 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Chicago State (4-16, 0-5). Solomon Hunt had four assists.
Grand Canyon matches up against Kansas City on the road on Saturday. Chicago State plays Cal State Bakersfield at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.