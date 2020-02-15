The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Grand Canyon defeated Chicago State 78-64 on Jan. 16. Grand Canyon matches up against Seattle on the road on Thursday. Chicago State plays California Baptist at home next Saturday.
