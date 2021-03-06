Fardaws Aimaq had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines (11-10, 9-4). Jamison Overton added 13 points. Trey Woodbury had six assists.
The Antelopes leveled the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated Grand Canyon 59-55 last Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.