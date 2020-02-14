Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Antelopes. Carlos Johnson scored 16 points and Lorenzo Jenkins had 12 points for Grand Canyon (11-13, 6-4 Western Athletic Conference).

After making 3 of 10 3-pointers in regulation, the Antelopes went 2 for 4 in overtime, both makes coming at opportune times. Blacksher hit a 3-pointer for a 68-64 lead with 1:56 to go and Isiah Brown capped the scoring with a 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining.