Rob Whitfield had 13 points for the Roos (12-14, 4-7). Jordan Giles added 12 points and Javan White scored 10.
UMKC made 5 of 23 3-pointers and Grand Canyon hit on 5 of 14.
Grand Canyon made 28 of 36 free throws and UMKC made 3 of 8.
The Antelopes defeated Kansas City 69-66 on Jan. 19.
Grand Canyon plays Chicago State at home on Saturday. Kansas City playsat Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.
