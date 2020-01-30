Jordan Jackson had 16 points for the Vaqueros (6-14, 2-5), whose losing streak reached four games. Quinton Johnson II added 15 points. Javon Levi had 15 points and 13 assists.
Grand Canyon matches up against New Mexico State on the road on Saturday. Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Cal State Bakersfield at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.