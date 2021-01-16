Cameron Gooden had 18 points for the Trailblazers (4-5, 0-2 Western Athletic Conference), whose losing streak reached four games. Hunter Schofield added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jarod Greene had 10 points.
The Vaqueros improve to 2-0 against the Trailblazers this season. Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Dixie State 82-49 on Friday.
