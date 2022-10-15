Levis back at QB for No. 22 Kentucky vs No. 16 Miss. State

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis returned at quarterback for No. 22 Kentucky against No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday a week after missing a Southeastern Conference loss to South Carolina with a left foot injury.

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops had described Levis’ availability as day-to-day, though the depth chart listed the senior as the starter. Freshman Kaiya Sheron started in his place last week and completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-14 loss, but he was also sacked six times and threw an interception.