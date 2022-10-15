Levis back at QB for No. 22 Kentucky vs No. 16 Miss. State

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis returned at quarterback for No. 22 Kentucky against No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday a week after missing a Southeastern Conference loss to South Carolina with a left foot injury.
Levis, considered a possible first-round selection in next spring’s NFL draft, had started the previous 18 games for Kentucky before his injury. The Penn State transfer has completed 68% of his passes for 1,405 yards and 12 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
