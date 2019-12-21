Armel Potter had 22 points and 10 assists for the Colonials (5-6). Jamison Battle added 18 points and Maceo Jack had 14 points.
Harvard matches up against Howard on the road on Sunday. George Washington faces Longwood at home next Saturday.
