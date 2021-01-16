The game was the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.
Vado Morse had 18 points for James Madison (6-4, 1-0). Justin Amadi added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Hodge had 10 points.
James Madison posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.
Demetrius Mims scored a career-best 16 points for the Tigers (1-5, 0-1). Jason Gibson added 11 points. Nicolas Timberlake had 10 points and six rebounds.
