Lewis leads Pepperdine against Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2) at Pepperdine Waves (5-2) Malibu, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Maxwell Lewis scored 30 points in Pepperdine’s 88-69 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Waves have gone 5-0 in home games. Pepperdine scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 1-1 in road games. Nevada is 7-2 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 54.8% from beyond the arc. Lewis is shooting 63.0% and averaging 18.0 points for Pepperdine.

Jarod Lucas is shooting 38.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 11.9 points for Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

