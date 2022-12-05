Lewis leads Pepperdine against Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2) at Pepperdine Waves (5-2)
The Wolf Pack are 1-1 in road games. Nevada is 7-2 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 54.8% from beyond the arc. Lewis is shooting 63.0% and averaging 18.0 points for Pepperdine.
Jarod Lucas is shooting 38.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 11.9 points for Nevada.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.