Lewis leads Pepperdine against No. 10 Gonzaga after 23-point game

Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Maxwell Lewis scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 76-66 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Waves are 0-4 on the road. Pepperdine is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 21.8 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Lewis is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 13.3 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

