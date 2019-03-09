ABILENE, Texas — Jaren Lewis had 19 points to lead five Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats routed Incarnate Word 81-52 on Saturday.

Hayden Farquhar and Jaylen Franklin added 14 points apiece for the Wildcats. Joe Pleasant chipped in 12 points, and Payten Ricks had 11. Pleasant also had seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

Augustine Ene had 13 points for the Cardinals (6-25, 1-17 Southland Conference), who have now lost 16 games in a row. Charles Brown III added 12 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Abilene Christian defeated Incarnate Word 68-48 on Feb. 16. Abilene Christian wrapped up its regular season on a four-game win streak. The Wildcats end the regular season at 25-6 (14-4).

