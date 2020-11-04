De’Montre Tuggle had a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the score with 58 seconds left in the first half, and returned the opening kickoff of the second 93 yards for a score that gave Ohio a 27-20 lead. After Central Michigan was forced to punt on its ensuing drive, Willie Reid forced and then recovered a fumble by Tuggle at the Bobcats’ 22, setting up an 8-yard TD run by Lewis with 10:36 left in the third quarter.
CMU’s Marshall Meeder kicked a 22-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 70-yard drive with 9:05 to play.
Ohio, which went three-and-out on its following two possessions, moved into Chippewas territory in the closing minute but a holding penalty and then a false start stalled its final drive.
Kurtis Rourke passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats.
