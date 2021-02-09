Simon Wright had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-7, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Hunter McIntosh added 13 points and Michael Graham had 9 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.
The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. James Madison defeated Elon 78-57 last Wednesday.
