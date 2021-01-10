Lewis made 10 of 12 shots. Julien Wooden had 12 points for James Madison (5-4). Vado Morse added 10 points. Jayvis Harvey had six rebounds.
Jonathan McFall had 20 points for the Division II Hawks. Elijah Hill added 14 points and seven rebounds.
