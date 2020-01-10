DePaul pulled away with a 14-2 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, capped by Held’s layup to make it 76-59 with 6:19 left in the fourth.

The Pirates (10-6, 3-2) led 18-10 in the first quarter. The Blue Demons tied it at 22 before the end of the period and took the lead for good on Held’s 3-pointer that made it 25-24 early in the second.