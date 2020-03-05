Rob Perry made a 3-pointer with 72 seconds left and brought the Hatters within 58-56. But Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made all eight of his free-throw attempts in a 38-second span to clinch the win for Liberty (29-4). Pachecho-Ortiz finished with 13 points and Darius McGhee scored 11.
Christiaan Jones led Stetson (16-17) with 15 points, Jahlil Rawley 14, and Mahamadou Diawara 11.
___
