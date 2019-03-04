LYNCHBURG, Va. — Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz registered 16 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville 72-58 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Monday night.

Scottie James had 15 points for second-seeded Liberty (26-6). Lovell Cabbil Jr. added 11 points. Caleb Homesley had seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the hosts.

Aamahne Santos had 13 points for the No. 7 seed Dolphins (12-20). Jace Hogan added 13 points. DeAnthony McCallum had 11 points.

JD Notae, the Dolphins’ leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Flames will play No. 3 seed North Florida in the semifinals on Thursday.

