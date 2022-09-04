Liberty beats Southern Miss 29-27 in 4OT thriller

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Each team missed field goal attempts in the first overtime periods. Liberty’s Nick Brown kicked a 26-yard field goal in the third overtime while Briggs Bourgeois answered with a 53-yarder for Southern Miss.

Salter lofted a 10-yard touchdown pass to Douglas in the corner of the end zone that tied it 17-17 with 11:30 remaining. Salter was picked off on the Flames’ next possession that led to Gore’s 5-yard TD run. But Salter answered with a a 23-yard touchdown strike to Douglas with with 36 seconds remaining in regulation.

Advertisement

Salter replaced backup quarterback Jonathan Bennett early in the fourth quarter.

Gore finished with 178 yards rushing on 32 carries. Bennett was 7-of-18 passing for 37 yards, with two interceptions and an 18-yard TD run.

Charlie Brewer, who played four seasons at Baylor and last season at Utah, completed all three of his pass attempts for 18 yards in the opening two series for the Flames.

