Blake Preston added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Darius McGhee added 13 points and nine assists to help Liberty (22-5) reach a conference championship game for the fourth straight season.
Christiaan Jones had 20 points for the Hatters (11-14). Chase Johnston added 16 points.
