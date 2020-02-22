Jahlil Rawley had 12 points for the Hatters (15-14, 9-5) and Joel Kabimba added 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Flames leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Liberty 48-43 on Jan. 25. Liberty takes on Kennesaw State on the road on Thursday. Stetson plays North Florida at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.