Bryson Lockley had 15 points for the Owls (1-27, 0-15), whose losing streak reached 19 games. Antonio Spencer added 10 points. Tyler Hooker had six assists.
The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 83-45 on Jan. 30.
Liberty finishes out the regular season against Lipscomb on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State finishes out the regular season against NJIT at home on Saturday.
