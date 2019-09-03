Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze says his back feels better, but he still might not be able to travel to this weekend’s game at Louisiana.

The Flames’ first-year coach says he will leave it up to doctors, and the next few days will be “critical.”

The 49-year-old Freeze had back surgery Aug. 16 and has also battled a staph infection. He has been participating in practices by video hook-ups to a hotel room near the Virginia campus where he has been recuperating.

When Liberty opened the season against Syracuse on Saturday night at home, Freeze coached from a hospital bed set up in one of the coaches’ boxes.

The Flames lost 24-0.

Liberty head football coach Hugh Freeze arrives to coach from a wheelchair in the coaches’ box against Syracuse in an NCAA college football game in Lynchburg, Va., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Matt Bell/Associated Press)

