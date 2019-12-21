With the win, Liberty improved to 14-0 for the first time in school history. Prior to the season, the Flames’ best-ever start was 6-0 in 1974. The 14-game win streak is the longest in school history, surpassing the 1980 team that won 11 straight. Liberty received 25 points in the AP Top 25 Poll, the most in school history.
The Flames next travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play LSU on Dec. 29.
