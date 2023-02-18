Liberty defeats Jacksonville State 79-55

McGhee shot 7 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Flames (22-7, 13-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Colin Porter scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Joseph Venzant finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.