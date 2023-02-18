Liberty defeats Jacksonville State 79-55

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Darius McGhee scored 27 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville State 79-55 on Saturday night.
The Gamecocks (11-18, 4-12) were led by Demaree King, who recorded nine points. Clarence Jackson added nine points for Jacksonville State. Marcellus Brigham Jr. also had eight points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Liberty visits Queens while Jacksonville State visits Central Arkansas.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.