Liberty hosts Blanton and Eastern Kentucky

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 10-3 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-6, 11-2 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on the Liberty Flames after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 84-80 victory against the Queens Royals. The Flames have gone 14-1 at home. Liberty ranks second in the ASUN shooting 37.7% from downtown, led by Brody Peebles shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The Colonels are 10-3 in conference games. Eastern Kentucky is second in the ASUN with 15.7 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Blanton is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article