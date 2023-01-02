Liberty hosts Lipscomb after McGhee's 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (10-4, 1-0 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -10.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Darius McGhee scored 24 points in Liberty’s 70-53 win against the Bellarmine Knights. The Flames have gone 7-1 at home. Liberty averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Kyle Rode with 3.9.

The Bisons have gone 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb has a 3-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc with 5.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 22.2 points and 1.7 steals. Brody Peebles is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Advertisement

Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 11.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article