Liberty hosts Lipscomb following McGhee's 24-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (10-4, 1-0 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the Lipscomb Bisons after Darius McGhee scored 24 points in Liberty's 70-53 victory against the Bellarmine Knights. The Flames are 7-1 on their home court. Liberty is second in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.6 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Bisons are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb scores 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Flames and Bisons match up Monday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 22.2 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Jacob Ognacevic is shooting 60.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

