Liberty hosts Queens following McGhee's 35-point performance

Queens Royals (17-13, 7-10 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (23-7, 14-3 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the Queens Royals after Darius McGhee scored 35 points in Liberty’s 85-77 win against the Queens Royals. The Flames have gone 15-1 at home. Liberty scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Royals are 7-10 against ASUN opponents. Queens is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Porter is averaging 7.2 points and four assists for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 22.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Chris Ashby averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. AJ McKee is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

