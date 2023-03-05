Kennesaw State faces Liberty in ASUN Championship game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liberty Flames (26-7, 15-3 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (25-8, 15-3 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -4; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls take on the Liberty Flames in the ASUN Championship. The Owls are 15-3 against ASUN opponents and 10-5 in non-conference play. Kennesaw State ranks third in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 4.2.

The Flames are 15-3 against ASUN opponents. Liberty has a 24-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burden is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Darius McGhee is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 4.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 22.7 points and 1.5 steals. Kyle Rode is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article