Liberty knocks off North Florida 73-62

Robinson added 10 rebounds for the Flames (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Preston shot 8 of 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Kyle Rode shot 4 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.