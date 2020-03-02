SUPER SENIORS: Liberty has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Myo Baxter-Bell have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 31.4 percent of the 169 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-13 when it allows at least 72 points and 9-7 when it holds opponents to less than 72.
STREAK STATS: Liberty has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 69.7 points while giving up 49.1.
DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 53.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Flames second among Division I teams. The NJIT offense has averaged 64 points through 29 games (ranked 299th, nationally).
