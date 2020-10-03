Johnathan Bennett’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Barrett stretched the Flames’ lead to 28-0 early in the fourth quarter. Anthony Butler collected his first two interceptions for the Flames, the first inside his own end zone late in the first half.
Parker Driggers scored on a 5-yard touchdown run for North Alabama (0-1) with 5:49 remaining. Driggers finished with 55 yards rushing. Rett Files was 15-of-24 for 156 yards passing with two interceptions.
Capacity was limited to 1,000 at 25,000-seat Williams Stadium. It was the first meeting between the teams.
