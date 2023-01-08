Liberty plays Eastern Kentucky following McGhee's 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liberty Flames (12-4, 3-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-7, 2-1 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -9.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Darius McGhee scored 22 points in Liberty’s 75-41 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Colonels are 6-1 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is sixth in the ASUN shooting 37.6% from downtown, led by Darden Kapiti shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Flames are 3-0 in ASUN play. Liberty is third in the ASUN scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

The Colonels and Flames square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Moreno averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Joseph Venzant is averaging 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

