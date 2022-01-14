The Flames are 2-0 against ASUN opponents. Liberty is seventh in the ASUN scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tavian Dunn-Martin averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. Largie is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for FGCU.
Darius McGhee is shooting 38% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 21.3 points and 3.1 assists. Robinson is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, seven steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.
Flames: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.
