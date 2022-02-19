The Hatters are 5-8 against ASUN opponents. Stetson allows 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won 75-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Shiloh Robinson led the Flames with 16 points, and Rob Perry led the Hatters with 18 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Preston is averaging 5.9 points for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.
Chase Johnston is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Hatters. Wheza Panzo is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.
Hatters: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.