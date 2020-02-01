Liberty scored 18 points on 12 FGCU first-half turnovers and outscored the Eagles 34-22 in the paint overall.

Jalen Warren scored 20 points for the Eagles (7-17, 4-5), who shot 40% (18 of 45) to Liberty’s 50% (25 of 45). Zach Scott scored 10 points with eight rebounds.

AD

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Liberty defeated Florida Gulf Coast 59-46 on Jan. 2. Liberty faces Jacksonville on the road on Thursday. Florida Gulf Coast faces Stetson at home on Thursday.

___

___

