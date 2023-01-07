Liberty visits Eastern Kentucky following Blanton's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liberty Flames (12-4, 3-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-7, 2-1 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Liberty Flames after Devontae Blanton scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 77-75 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Colonels have gone 6-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky is fifth in college basketball with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 2.5 offensive boards.

The Flames have gone 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Liberty leads the ASUN with 18.4 assists. Colin Porter leads the Flames with 3.9.

The Colonels and Flames square off Sunday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cozart is averaging 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Darius McGhee is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 5.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 22 points and 1.6 steals. Brody Peebles is shooting 55.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

