Liberty visits Ognacevic and Lipscomb

Liberty Flames (19-5, 10-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-10, 6-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -7.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Liberty Flames after Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 66-60 victory against the Queens Royals. The Bisons have gone 11-1 at home. Lipscomb averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Flames are 10-1 in conference games. Liberty is eighth in the ASUN scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Blake Preston averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 7.1 points. Ognacevic is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Darius McGhee is averaging 20.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

