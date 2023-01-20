Lilly and Brown host Columbia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Columbia Lions (6-14, 1-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-9, 2-3 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts the Columbia Lions after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 25 points in Brown’s 81-78 loss to the Yale Bulldogs. The Bears have gone 5-4 in home games. Brown is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Lions have gone 1-4 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia is seventh in the Ivy League scoring 66.4 points per game and is shooting 39.0%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is averaging 16.2 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Brown.

Avery Brown is averaging 9.2 points for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

