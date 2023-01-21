Lilly and Brown host Columbia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Columbia Lions (6-14, 1-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-9, 2-3 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -12; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays the Columbia Lions after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 25 points in Brown’s 81-78 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bears are 5-4 on their home court. Brown ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Malachi Ndur averaging 7.3.

The Lions are 1-4 in Ivy League play. Columbia is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

Avery Brown is averaging 9.2 points for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

