Lilly, Brown Bears to host Dingle and the Pennsylvania Quakers

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-7) at Brown Bears (7-6) Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Dingle and the Pennsylvania Quakers visit Kino Lilly Jr. and the Brown Bears in Ivy League action. The Bears have gone 3-2 in home games. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 63.8 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Quakers are 2-4 on the road. Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucas Monroe averaging 4.5.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Lilly is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Brown.

Monroe is averaging 3.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

